Vision creates co-op society jobs for Kuwaitis: Official

KUWAIT: As the country continues to implement His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s development plan, known as ‘Kuwait vision 2035,’ the concerned authorities began to develop and create over 1,800 job opportunities at cooperative societies.

In this framework, the Manpower and Government Restructuring Program (MGRP) launched a campaign to employ and train Kuwaiti nationals eager to work within this field. Secretary General of MGRP Fawzi Al-Majdali said in this regard that various government and non-government entities were cooperating to provide a chance for Kuwaitis to work at cooperative societies. Diversifying career opportunities will eventually develop the national market and offer more jobs to new graduates, said Majdali who indicated that Kuwaitis, depending on their educational degrees, were offered between KD 534 and 898 in employment support fees should they choose to work in the private sector.

Those who have the necessary documents and academic credentials are welcomed to apply for jobs at cooperative societies and they will be provided with adequate training before embarking on their career, said Majdali, stressing out that applicants must be aged 18 and above. He indicated that since May 28, 2017, some 1,100 individuals have applied for the jobs and the selection process will commence as soon as possible. — KUNA