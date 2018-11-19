Visa trafficking busted at Camp Arifjan

KUWAIT: Informed sources said the public prosecution is investigating a visa trafficking case in which four expats and a citizen working at Camp Arifjan are facing charges of abusing their authorities in providing logistics services to sell around 1,500 residency visas to Asians for $10,000 per visa, in addition to selling driving license exemptions for KD 1,000 each.

The sources added that the manpower authority has met the American side several times since June to discuss new changes to government contracts and refer the suggested changes to the Pentagon pending approval.

The sources added that on receiving tips about the violations, the camp’s authorities conducted a wide scale investigation which resulted in arresting the suspects and sacking and deporting others in collaboration with local authorities.

By B Izzak and A Saleh