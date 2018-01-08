Visa formats’ adjustment delays work permits

KUWAIT: Issuing work permits was suspended in various labor departments as a result of ongoing operations carried out by the Ministry of Interior to adjust the entry visa formats. The Public Authority for Manpower is currently working with the Interior Ministry to solve the problem as soon as possible in order to avoid stacking piles of unfinished transactions. The malfunction appeared when electronic orders to issue work permits were given and on investigating the matter, IT staff found out that MOI had changed the entry visa forms’ format, which caused a printing failure at the manpower authority.

Air quality

The Environment Public Authority (EPA) revealed plans to offer a tender for bidding to build new air quality and pollution detection centers around Kuwait, EPA sources said. They added that 28 fixed mobile units were already in service, including 15 run by EPA and 13 owned by the Ministry of Oil. The new units will be distributed in various areas, namely in new cities as a part of a project to monitor pollution through fixed and mobile units to develop air control monitoring programs. The project includes building national plants to detect all types of polluters within the 2020-2035 plan.

Food safety

Farwaniya department at the public authority for food and nutrition resumed its inspections yesterday in Rabiya, Khaitan, Farwaniya and Rai. The crackdown which resulted in filing various citations including hiring laborers without health certificates, using expired health certificates and not maintaining proper hygiene. The campaigns also resulted in confiscating and destroying 300 kilograms of inedible meat.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi and A Saleh