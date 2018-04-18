Violators urged to avail of amnesty

KUWAIT: The residency affairs department urged residency violators to take advantage of the remaining grace period given by Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Sheikh Khalid Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah, which ends on April 22. The amnesty allows violators to leave Kuwait without paying fines, and they can return to the country again. Violators who are allowed to leave during the remainder of the period are those who entered the country before Feb 21, 2018 and their regular or temporary residency visa expired, and those who entered before the abovementioned date on a visit visa or transit and their legal stay ended. – Hanan Al-Saadoun