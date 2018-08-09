Vintage Kuwait at the Bait Al Othman Museum

If you love to reminisce about the past and the way things used to be, then Bait Al-Othman Museum is your next destination! The museum is located on Abdullah Al-Othman Street in Hawally, named eponymously after the owner of the house who turned it into a museum. It was inaugurated by HH the Amir in April 2013. The museum documents the history and culture of Kuwait from the pre-oil era to the present time.

Bait Al-Othman was renovated by the Kuwait Heritage Team, which has preserved noteworthy and historical artifacts of the country in its beautifully refurbished rooms. The museum is built in traditional Kuwaiti-style architecture with big courtyards and wooden ceilings, doors and windows. Its large parking lot is full of old cars from the Historical, Vintage and Classic Cars Museum of Kuwait.

The museum has rare historical items and antiques from old Kuwaiti houses. Various handicrafts and Kuwaiti dhow models are also on display. Other items include old movies and memorabilia of Kuwaiti companies such as Kuwait Oil Company and Kuwait Airways, with outfits and pictures of the old airport on display.

The museum’s visiting hours are 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and 4:30 pm to 9:00 pm. It is open daily except on Friday mornings. The entry fee is KD 1.

By Faten Omar