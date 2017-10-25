US official lauds Kuwaiti anti-human trafficking efforts

KUWAIT: Dr Sarah Scott, Foreign Affairs Officer at the US Department of State, lauded Kuwait’s efforts in combating human trafficking, said a statement by the Ministry of Interior yesterday. The Interior Ministry’s Public Relations department indicated that Dr Scott, member of the State Department’s office to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons (J/TIP), commended Kuwait for improvements within managing domestic labor. The US official called for more meetings to coordinate anti-human trafficking efforts between the two countries. The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Kuwaiti Interior Ministry. – KUNA