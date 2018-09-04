US, Kuwait share long history of friendship, cooperation

Relations rooted in ‘shared values, democratic traditions, and institutions’

WASHINGTON: His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah arrived at Andrews Air Force Base in Washington, DC on Monday for summit talks with US President Donald Trump.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kuwait and the US, the two countries have enjoyed a long history of friendship and cooperation rooted in “shared values, democratic traditions, and institutions,” a State Department report affirms. According to a State Department report, Kuwait is an “essential partner in the fight against Daesh,” and is also “an important partner in US counterterrorism efforts, including efforts to block financing of terrorist groups.”

In September 2017, the US and Kuwait co-chaired the second US-Kuwait Strategic Dialogue in Washington, DC, a dialogue that advances the strategic partnership in defense, security, trade, investment, education, consular, customs, and border protection issues. The strategic dialogue is a process that commits the two countries to increased cooperation in the areas of “greatest practical benefit” for the governments and peoples.

‘Very strong’

In an exclusive interview, a US official who requested anonymity said that the US-Kuwait relationship is ‘very strong,’ as Kuwait is one of the US’ “most important strategic partners for regional peace and stability, as is evidenced by Kuwait’s long-term willingness to host multiple US military bases and thousands of US troops.” The official added that Kuwait “has long been a critical partner for regional security.” The official stressed “we continue to make progress together on the important initiatives that were undertaken during HH the Amir’s last visit to the White House and last year’s Strategic Dialogue to address a number of important issues related to defense, security, trade, investment, and education.” The official noted that Kuwait “also played a central role in diplomatic efforts to find a resolution to the ongoing Gulf dispute.”

“We value Kuwait’s consultation on many important issues that come before the UN Security Council,” the official added. The official stressed that Kuwait “also responded to President Trump’s speech in Riyadh last year with greater commitments to confront terrorism and violent extremism.” “Kuwait is making critical investments in regional stability and is a global humanitarian leader, generously providing critical assistance to refugees throughout the region and to those countries hosting them,” the official remarked.

Strong relationship

Gerald Feierstein, Senior Fellow and Director at the Center for Gulf Affairs at the Middle East Institute said that the US-Kuwait relationship “is strong and has been strong for many years.” He affirmed that this strong relationship between the two countries is a “reflection of the common outlook that they both have on regional issues particularly the situation in Syria and in Iraq where Kuwait has played a very positive role.” He shed light on the “important role Kuwait played in trying to promote political stability and economic development in Iraq, where Kuwait stepped forward first with very positive measures to try to support Iraq and help Iraq,” saying Kuwait has been a “leader” in that regard. “Same thing in Syria, where Kuwait has been an important partner for us in the coalition in the fight violent extremism also in Iraq and Syria in assisting and trying to stabilize the situation for the Syria people,” he added. He stressed that “consistently we see Kuwait stepping forward, a role it has continued to play for many years now,” and that Kuwait “has always stepped forward and played a positive role in the region which is much appreciated here in the US.”

Strategic Dialogue

Dr Kristin Smith Diwan, who is a specialist on Kuwait at the Arab Gulf States Institute, said that the Kuwait-US relations “continue to be strong as evidenced by the ongoing Strategic Dialogue started in 2016.”She said that the cooperation between the two countries “extends across the board from commerce to security, with bilateral trade, investment, and defense cooperation important for both countries.” She added that Kuwait also “showed leadership in coordinating regional assistance for Iraq reconstruction.”

Furthermore, the Kaufman fellow at The Washington Institute who focuses on the political dynamics of Middle East countries David Pollock affirmed that Kuwait and the US “have been especially close partners” ever since the liberation of Kuwait in 1991, “a campaign in which I personally and proudly served as a diplomat on the front lines.” He added that “most recently, Kuwait continues to be a valuable asset for the US, both as a significant global energy exporter, and as a bulwark against terrorism, violent instability… in the region.” “The US also appreciates Kuwait’s efforts,” in the region, including “by hosting major aid, investment and conferences or negotiations concerning Syria, Iraq, Yemen, and other hard issues,” he stressed.

In September of last year, the US Chamber of Commerce and the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry in partnership with the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority will hosted the first of its kind US-Kuwait Economic Forum. The event was held on the sidelines of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s visit to Washington for talks with US President Donald Trump. In this regard, Steve Lutes, Vice President of Middle East Affairs at the US Chamber, said that the economic relationship between Kuwait and the US “has a promising future.” He shed light on last year’s forum, noting “we have continued to build on that momentum through a series of activities to educate American businesses on commercial and investment opportunities in Kuwait.” “While we strongly support the strong existing ties in the energy, finance and defense sectors, we are eager to see new partnerships and greater collaboration in the new economy sectors, like health, cyber, and e-commerce,” he added.

Trump welcomes HH the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the White House today for a ‘working visit’, which will be their second meeting at the White House. Last year, Trump had affirmed during his meeting with HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah at the White House that the US and Kuwait share a “strong and enduring partnership.” He recognized Kuwait’s “critical contributions to regional stability,” and thanked Kuwait for its “humanitarian leadership and for its partnership in the fight to destroy (IS).” He affirmed that “cooperation between America and Kuwait has never been stronger, never, ever.” – KUNA