US envoy lauds Kuwait’s support of regional peace

KUWAIT: US Ambassador to the country Lawrence Silverman lauded Kuwait’s strong role in supporting regional peace and security, a statement said yesterday. This praise came during a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah and Ambassador Silverman, said the statement by the Ministry’s Public Relations and Media Department.

During the meeting, Minister Khaled Al-Jarrah reaffirmed that relations with the US were strong and deep-rooted, hoping that both countries continue to explore ways to enhance them even further. Silverman, on his part, stressed the importance of meetings between Kuwaiti and US officials to coordinate efforts. – KUNA