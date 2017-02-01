US envoy applauds Kuwait’s humanitarian initiatives

KUWAIT: US Ambassador to Kuwait Lawrence R Silverman has lauded the positive effects of Kuwait’s humanitarian initiatives on regional and international humanitarian action. Kuwait has been a backer of global humanitarian action and an outstanding and pioneering player in this domain, Silverman told reporters following his meeting with Chairman of Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) Dr Helal Al-Sayer on Tuesday. He expressed admiration of the KRCS’s efforts to aid refugees in Iraq, Yemen, Syria and neighboring Syrian countries.

Silverman noted that he follows up the role played by the KRCS in Iraq, Yemen, Syria to effectively and responsibly respond to the deteriorating humanitarian situation there. He added that he got acquainted with the KRCS’s contributions to the international efforts to deal with natural and man-made disasters. The KRCS’s humanitarian and relief efforts are distinguished and crucial for countering international humanitarian challenges, he said.

The US envoy stated that he, and his accompanying delegation, have discussed with the KRCS chief means for boosting cooperation and coordination for the betterment of international humanitarian action.

Meanwhile, Sayer stated that the US delegation was briefed about the KRCS efforts in the region and worldwide. The delegation was thoroughly informed about the KRCS relief programs for Yemen, Iraq, Syria, and Somalia, he told reporters adding that the KRCS would expand its regional and international efforts in the coming stage.

He stressed that the KRCS is doing an impressive job in many disasters-hit countries around the world. He reiterated the KRCS’s commitments towards helping people in distress and cooperating with the relevant regional and international agencies to deliver aid to them in the right time. – KUNA