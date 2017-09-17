US embassy informs citizens of updated worldwide caution

KUWAIT: The US Embassy in Kuwait sent the following security message for US citizens in the country:

As part of the Department of State’s continuous efforts to provide US citizens traveling abroad with information about safety and security events, we are updating the Worldwide Caution with information on the continuing threat of terrorist actions, political violence, and criminal activity against US citizens and interests abroad. This replaces the Worldwide Caution dated March 6, 2017.

As terrorist attacks, political upheaval, and violence often take place without any warning, US citizens are strongly encouraged to maintain a high level of vigilance and take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness when traveling. To better prepare for possible emergencies, US citizens are encouraged to read Country Specific Information pages, Travel Warnings, and Travel Alerts on travel.state.gov before planning a trip.

Travelers are urged to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program(STEP)to receive security messages and make it easier to locate you in an emergency. The Department uses these security messages to convey information about terrorist threats, security incidents, planned demonstrations, natural disasters, etc. In an emergency, please contact the nearest US Embassy or Consulate or call the following numbers: 1-888-407-4747 (toll-free in the United States and Canada) or 1-202-501-4444 from other countries.

US government facilities worldwide remain in a heightened state of alert. These facilities may temporarily close or periodically suspend public services to assess their security posture. In those instances, US embassies and consulates will make every effort to provide emergency services to US citizens. US citizens abroad are urged to monitor the local news and maintain contact with the nearest US embassy or consulate.

Terrorist groups including ISIS, Al-Qaeda, their associates, and those inspired by such organizations, are intent on attacking US citizens wherever they are. Extremists may use conventional or non-conventional weapons to target US government and private interests. Terrorists are increasingly using less sophisticated methods of attack to more effectively target crowds, including the use of edged weapons, pistols, and vehicles as weapons. Extremists increasingly aim to assault “soft” targets, such as:

* high-profile public events (sporting contests, political rallies, demonstrations, holiday events, celebratory gatherings, etc)

* hotels, clubs, and restaurants

* places of worship

* schools

* parks

* shopping malls and markets

* tourism infrastructure

* public transportation systems

* airports

In multiple regions, terrorists, guerrilla groups, and criminals seek to kidnap US citizens to finance their operations or for political purposes. The Department also remains concerned that terrorists could again seek to down aircraft using concealed explosives or hijack commercial flights

Private US citizens should not travel to any country to participate in armed conflict. US citizens are reminded that fighting on behalf of or providing other forms of support to designated terrorist organizations can constitute the provision of material support for terrorism, which is a serious crime that can result in penalties, including prison time and large fines.

In addition to concerns stemming from terrorism, travelers should be alert to the possibility of political unrest, violence, demonstrations, and criminal activities when traveling. Country-specific information pages and Travel Warnings should be consulted to obtain the latest data on such threats.