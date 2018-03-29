US Embassy celebrates National Day

‘US supports Kuwait’s diplomatic efforts in the GCC’

The US Embassy in Kuwait celebrated the US National Day, the Fourth of July, at the embassy premises in Bayan Wednesday evening. Speaking in both Arabic and English, US Ambassador Lawrence Silverman welcomed invited guests including Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Kuwait’s Ambassador to the US Sheikh Salem Al-Sabah and his wife, Sheikha Rima Al- Sabah.

The Ambassador reinforced Washington’s commitment to Kuwait and regional security. “Let me reiterate once again, as the President did at the White House last September: The United States remains committed to Kuwait’s security.

Together, Kuwait and the United States are moving forward with military procurements that will substantially enhance the capabilities of the Kuwait Armed Forces to defend their country and their people against any threats,” Ambassador Silverman said in opening remarks.

“Together, we are fighting terrorism and taking further steps to stop terrorist financing through increased information sharing. The security, counter-terrorism and criminal justice training the US is providing will make residents of Kuwait safer and more secure.”

The US Ambassador acknowledged the continued discord among Gulf Cooperation Council states, saying that “Diplomatic cooperation between the United States and Kuwait seeks a settlement to the Gulf Cooperation Council dispute. We appreciate the efforts of the Amir to restore GCC unity – which is essential-and we will continue to exert high-level diplomacy to make that unity a reality. We hope there will be a US-GCC Summit soon – we must maximize cooperation between the US and all six members of the GCC to deal with regional threats and challenges. Together, we can work to deter Iran’s malign activities in the region.”

Ambassador Silverman also pointed out America’s interest in investing in and doing business with Kuwait, mentioning mutual cooperation in improving intellectual property rights, science, technology, health care and especially health care management.

The theme of the evening focused on Kuwait-US educational ties. In his speech, Ambassador Silverman highlighted the continued strong relations between Kuwait and the United States, noting that many Kuwaitis study in US universities.

“Education is not just an enduring building block of the US-Kuwait relationship; it is crucial to Kuwait’s future. The US Embassy wants to be part of that future. That’s why we are implementing the agreement signed during the Amir’s visit to increase research and educational links between our two countries,” the Ambassador said.

Hundreds of guests included senior Kuwaiti officials, diplomatic representatives, Kuwaiti business leaders and American residents in Kuwait. There are an estimated 13,000 Americans living in Kuwait

By Jamie Etheridge