US Embassy advises travel agencies for better visa experience

KUWAIT: The US Embassy’s Consular Section and the Foreign Commercial Service held a seminar for travel agents on May 9, 2018, at the Radisson Blu Hotel entitled, ‘Helping Your Clients Apply for a US Visa The Right Way.’ The objective of the workshop was to raise awareness for travel agency staff who work directly with clients on how to apply for US visas. The highlights of the presentation were practical tips on how to fill out the US visa application form properly, to avoid common mistakes that can delay applications. Embassy tips include:

* Forms must be completed correctly and in full, including all travel to other countries in the past five years and all prior US travel.

* Forms must list the visa applicant’s personal phone number, e-mail address, and current home address, not the contact information of the travel agency.

* Agencies must indicate that a third party helped the applicant to complete the form and list the individual’s name and organization.

The Deputy Consular Chief, Robin Busse, noted: “Many Kuwaitis and expatriates use travel agencies to schedule their visa appointment as part of their decision to visit the United States. Given the prominent role of travel agencies in the visa application process, the Consular Section and Foreign Commercial Service consider travel agents important multipliers in providing accurate information on US visas.”

The event included a presentation by the Foreign Commercial Service on the services it offers to promote the United States as a tourist destination. Some fifty travel agents in attendance participated in a lively question-and-answer session after the presentation. US Embassy staff dispelled myths about the visa process and advised attendees on a range of practical issues to improve the visa application experience for travelers.