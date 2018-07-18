US Ambassador Silverman’s NUKS-USA pre-departure orientation remarks

KUWAIT: US Ambassador to Kuwait Lawrence Silverman made the following statement during a function held recently by the National Union of Kuwaiti Students – USA branch:

I would like to thank the National Union of Kuwaiti Students – USA branch for organizing this event and for giving me the opportunity to speak with all of you this evening.

I would also like to thank my friend, Minister of Education and Higher Education Dr Hamed Al-Azmi and his staff for their efforts to ensure that Kuwaiti students have the financial and other support needed to pursue studies at top-quality American universities.

To all of the students, alf mabruk — congratulations on your academic accomplishments. I applaud your decision to study in the United States. I am particularly pleased that some of the parents are in the audience this evening. First, to all the parents, congratulations. You are a great part of your children’s success.

So students, don’t forget to thank your parents for creating this opportunity for you to study abroad and to create the foundation for your success in life. Promise them you will work hard and make them proud, because they worked hard to give you this chance.

Parents, rest assured that in sending your children to American universities – the best universities in the world – you have invested wisely both in their education and careers and in their future as responsible adults and global citizens.

To the students, I am confident that months from now, you will conclude that you made the right decision that your time spent in America – both academically at your universities and the time you hopefully will spend among American society and traveling around the United States will further develop you as adults and enhance your career prospects.

The United States and Kuwait enjoy a strong and enduring partnership in education that spans five generations. Your higher education in the United States will provide further strength to the already solid foundation of friendly, mutually beneficial Kuwait-US relations.

So far this year, more than 900 new Kuwaiti college students have received Ministry of Higher Education scholarships to study in the United States, and we expect that number to grow significantly.

More Kuwaiti students choose to study in the United States than in any other country, and Kuwait ranks in the top 20 of foreign student populations at US universities. This is good for the United States and good for Kuwait.

Here at the US Embassy in Kuwait, we are dedicated to helping you succeed academically in the United States so you can succeed professionally in Kuwait. And I think you will find that the faculty and advisors at the schools in which you are enrolled will help you succeed as well. Please get to know them and work with them. US colleges and universities take pride in providing welcoming environments for all their students, and I want to stress how welcome you are in the United States.

Many American universities have come together to send a specific and direct message to international students through the #YouAreWelcomeHere Campaign on Twitter.

Ladies and gentlemen, you are about to begin what may be the most memorable period of your lives. It will be a time of new beginnings, exciting new experiences, and some tough challenges. You do not face those challenges alone.

Beyond the staff of your universities, there are many people out there to support you and to help you succeed on your voyage of discovery in the United States. You have the support of your families and friends, NUKS-USA, the Kuwait Cultural Offices in Washington and Los Angeles, the Ministry of Higher Education, and the vibrant Kuwaiti student communities that already exist at many schools. Seek out that assistance and support as you need it.

Some of you will first improve your English language skills before beginning your regular university courses. There is nothing more important you can do to maximize the benefit of your American educational experience than this.

That is why the US Embassy in Kuwait is organizing and funding training courses for English language teachers here in Kuwait before you go on to college, so that all Kuwaiti students will have the best chance to succeed in their careers.

Students, you will succeed in the United States because you went to class, you studied for your tests, you thought about and absorbed what you were being taught, and you remained a student in good standing, all while enjoying everything that American college life has to offer.

This may be the first time that you are living on your own. It will be an exciting time, but also a time to remember your personal responsibility as representatives of your families, your communities, your nation.

For those of you who have not yet finalized your choice of US school, we are ready to help you choose the college or university that is right for you.

Our educational adviser, Carine Nassrallah, is here to provide you with information about academic programs and universities in the United States. Nassrallah, along with representatives from our Consular Section, will be on hand to answer all your questions, including those about the student visa application process and maintaining your student status.

And if you have broader questions and what it’s like to be a university student, I will be happy to offer my thoughts. It’s been a long time since I was in college and graduate school, but I am he proud parent of two children who graduated within the past few years, including one interviewing right now for a place in graduate school.

On practical matters, I encourage you all to apply early for your student visa. Appointments for student visas are a priority for the US Embassy. You can schedule an appointment at any time, and in order to meet the student demand, we have special days dedicated to student applications and interviews. Thank you again for choosing to study in the United States of America. You’ll be very glad you did!