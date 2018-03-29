Unstable weather

KUWAIT: Relative hot weather with light to moderate wind at speeds of 15-45 km/h, rising dust, and possible scattered clouds in some areas will prevail in Kuwait during the weekend, said an official at Meteorological Center Abdulaziz Al-Qarawi yesterday. Al-Qarawi told Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that today’s weather will be unstable at daytime and partially cloudy at night with southeasterly wind with speeds of 25-60 kilometers per hour, and a high temperature between 33 to 35 degrees Celsius. However, in the evening, the dust will gradually settle with northwesterly wind dominating. As for tomorrow, Al-Qarawi expects a gradual improvement in the weather – and light to moderate northwestern wind speeds up to 40 kilometers per hour. Highest temperature expected is 30-33 degrees Celsius with sea level between 2 to 5 feet. Low temperatures will reach between 13 to 17 degrees Celsius. – KUNA