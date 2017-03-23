Unstable weather during weekend

KUWAIT: The Director of Kuwait Meteorological Department Emad Al-Sanousi said yesterday that the country will witness unstable weather conditions during the weekend. Al-Sanousi said the weather will be cloudy – with moderate to fresh southeasterly wind at speeds of 25 – 50 km/h, which caused dust and rain. Meanwhile, the forecasted temperatures will be between 16-18 Degrees Celsius. Today’s weather will be partly cloudy with moderate southeasterly winds at speeds of 15-40 km/h, causing dust with a chance for rain. Temperatures will be between 25-27 Degrees Celsius. Evening will be partially cloudy with winds at speeds of 15-38 km/h and a chance for scattered rain. The temperatures will be between 14-16 Degrees Celsius. Tomorrow’s weather will be partly cloudy with light to moderate easterly to southeasterly wind at speeds of 10-32 km/h with a chance of scattered rain. The forecasted temperature will be between 26-28 Degrees Celsius. – KUNA