Unionist beaten, building raided

KUWAIT: Seven people stormed the building of Kuwait Trade Union Federation and beat up its administrative director, then destroyed the contents of his office and stole seals and union papers before escaping. The union’s President Nasser Al-Otaibi said that he received a call from the director saying that the thieves forced him to hand over the keys to the offices and drawers at the building after assaulting him physically. The suspects stole documents related to the union’s upcoming elections. Police were informed about the incident.

Home robbery

A thief broke into a house in Fahaheel and stole jewelry worth KD 6,200. The family members discovered the robbery after returning home from their chalet. A complaint was filed at the area’s police station, and investigations are ongoing.

Fight under control

Thirteen juveniles got into a fight on the national day, using knives and batons to attack each other. Police arrested eight of them and sent them to the juvenile prosecution department. Meanwhile, detectives are looking for the rest.

Smuggling attempt

Airport customs officers arrested an Ethiopian woman for attempting to smuggle one kilogram of qat in a plastic container. She was sent to concerned authorities.

Fugitives at large

The Interior Ministry issued a circular containing the descriptions of two men, Kuwaiti and Syrian, who escaped from a police station located in an Ahmadi governorate area. Meanwhile, Assistant Undersecretary for General Security Major General Ibrahim Al-Tarrah ordered negligence charges to be pressed against a policeman who was assigned to guard the suspects. Ahmadi detectives were given instructions to arrest the two as soon as possible. – Translated from the Arabic press