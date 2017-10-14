Union of Russian artists display works at the embassy

KUWAIT: For the first time in Kuwait, an exhibition of the Union of Russian Artists was held on Wednesday at the Russian Embassy compound. It was attended by dignitaries and various art lovers in Kuwait. The Union of Russian Artists was founded in 1903.

In Kuwait, more than 100 artworks were exhibited in various forms and materials such as landscapes, portraits, oil and watercolors. In the first day of the exhibition, half of the exhibited products were sold. In a speech, the Russian Ambassador to Kuwait Alexey Solomatin said that such event is very important to bringing Russian and Kuwaiti people together.

“We are glad to hosting this arts exhibit in Kuwait. It is held for the first time and we have the best artists who are here today to display their works. Such exhibitions will help strengthen our people-to-people contact and in learning more about Russian culture and traditions,” he said.

By Ben Garcia, Staff Writer