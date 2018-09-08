Union offers health assurance for PAM staff in three packages

KUWAIT: The Public Authority for Manpower’s Workers Union signed a memorandum of cooperation with the National Life and General Insurance Company, in order to provide health assurance for workers at all hospitals and private clinics contracted with the company in Gulf Cooperation Council and East Asian countries.

Secretary General of the labor union Khaled Al-Matroud explained that the insurance guarantee incentives for Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) workers and their families are available for monthly installments and come in three packages: The first is valued at KD 10,000 and available for KD 270 with a monthly payment of KD 23, the second valued at KD 5,000 and available for KD 204 with a monthly payment of KD 17, and the third valued at KD 3,000 and available for KD 180 with a monthly payment of KD 15. Matroud said the service is not limited to union members, but is also available for all PAM employees, adding that the optional service covers most diseases including chronic ones, vision, obstetrics, dental and all types of radiation.

