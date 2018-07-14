Union demands fish market’s relocation

KUWAIT: Kuwait Fishermen Union issued a statement concerning its repeated demand to move the imported fish auction from the main fish market in Sharq, reminding that since the market was moved from Mubarakiya to Sharq, intolerable odors had been spreading inside and outside the fish market. The union added that some influential people had been using their powers to slander the union and make groundless accusations that it has been absent as a guide for all fishermen.

The statement stressed that the union will continue contacting various government and relevant bodies to move the imported fish market to Rai, where an entire market has been built, and leave Sharq market for local fish only, especially since the transfer from Mubarakiya was supposed to be for only two months but extended to a year.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi