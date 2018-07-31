Union applauds effort to fight fake degrees in public sector

Court rejects case against businessman for not paying power bills

KUWAIT: Chairman of the union of public sector employees’ syndicates Hussein Al-Azmi highly commended the Cabinet’s decision to form a special committee to examine the certificates of citizens working in government bodies. Azmi expressed hope that the committee will be successful in exposing state employees with fake degrees and take proper legal measures against them.

Case rejected

The criminal court rejected a case filed by the Ministry of Electricity and Water (MEW) against a popular businessman for not paying electricity and water bills of his shopping malls, and referred the case to the public prosecution pending further referral to the court of misdemeanor.

Care house

MP Saleh Ashour filed an inquiry with Minister of Social Affairs and Labor and Minister of State for Economic Development Hind Al-Sabeeh asking about the reasons of shutting the social affairs ministry’s social care house number 2 in Hawally for repairs. Ashour also asked whether the building would be used to house expatriate laborers and whether the house’s residents had filed a case against the ministry.

Honoring

In appreciation for their efforts in combating illegal ‘markets’ set up by hawkers who attacked a municipal team, Kuwait Municipality Director Ahmad Al-Manfouhi honored Farwaniya inspection leader Ahmad Al-Sherieka and inspectors Saadoun Al-Azmi, Faleh Mohammed Al-Azmi and Abdul Aziz Al-Shemmari.

Shrimping season

Chairman of Kuwait Fishermen Union Thaher Al-Sowayyan said the shrimping season in Kuwait’s economic waters will commence today after a seven-month ban. Sowayyan also repeated his demand to reconsider the decision on stamping fishermen’s passports leaving and arriving at Doha and Um Al-Maradem ports because it might lead to considerable losses if some fishermen, namely Asians, depart the country without their sponsors’ knowledge, taking away all the fishing gear in their possession. “Civil IDs will be enough in our economic waters protected by our navy,” he demanded.

New schools

The Capital educational area director Badriya Al-Khaldi announced opening four new schools by the beginning of the new school year. Speaking on the sidelines of inaugurating the ‘Your Health is Precious for Us’ exhibition at the educational area building, Khaldi said directors and assistant directors of the new schools had been named and that preparations are in progress to provide the school with furniture. Salmiya clinic manager Dr Latifa Al-Dowaisan said medical bodies’ participation in such occasions provides visitors with the latest information of various medical concerns, such as obesity, hypertension and diabetes that result from sedentary lifestyles, as well as opportunities of discussing those concerns with specialists.

Three tenders

Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) decided to award three tenders with a total value of KD 32 million to build a road at Al-Ratqa oilfield and maintain some buildings to the north, said informed sources. The sources added that the first contract – to build Al-Ratqa road with the value of KD 13.9 million – will be awarded to Kuwait Systems Company. The second contract of providing maintenance services with a total value of KD 10.1 million will be given to Al-Saif United Company for General Trading and Contracting, and the third contract will be given to Al-Ghanim Healthcare Company to provide medical supplies for four years with a total value of KD 7.8 million.

Special allowances

The information ministry’s administrative and financial affairs sector urged all ministry sectors to list employees deserving special allowances, pending payment. Informed sources said assistant undersecretary for administrative and financial affairs Ghaleb Al-Ossaimi issued special forms to be used showing detailed information about each employee, the type of allowance and whether or not they deserve the allowance.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi and A Saleh