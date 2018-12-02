Unexploded landmines exist in Sabah Al-Ahmad Natural Reserve

KUWAIT: Unexploded landmines may still exist in Sabah Al-Ahmad Natural Reserve (SANR), therefore, people should take extra precaution and report any suspicious objects to the authorities, Chairperson of the Kuwait Voluntary Work Center (KVWC) Sheikha Amthal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah said yesterday.

In a statement on the sideline of an operation dismantling a recently discovered landmine, Sheikha Amthal Al-Ahmad warned trespassers of landmines or ordnance that might go off due to intrusive activities at the Reserve. KVWC will not hesitate to prosecute trespassers through environmental law with the support of Environment Public Authority and the Ministry of Interior, she affirmed. – KUNA