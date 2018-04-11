UN Under-Secretary-General hails Amir humanitarian role

Deputy Prime Minister, Lowcock hold talks

KUWAIT: Visiting UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock yesterday lauded His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s world humanitarian role. Speaking to reporters following a meeting with His Highness the Amir at Bayan Palace, Lowcock said: “We had an excellent discussion, it was an honor for me to meet His Highness. I wanted to thank him for his great global leadership role on humanitarian issues which goes back a long time.” He added that he had a very good and detailed discussion of some of the current crises clearly the situation in Syria, Yemen and Iraq where Kuwait hosted a successful conference a couple months ago.

“I did want to thank His Highness and the people of Kuwait for what they are doing for the humanitarian situation in Syria and also to know the very important role in the Kuwait is playing on humanitarian issues in the Security Council,” Lowcock said. On Syria, he said clearly it is a difficult moment on Syria, but the needs of the people must be met, and the United Nations every month provides help to 7.5 million Syrians inside the country with water and health and so on. “We couldn’t do that without the generosity of Kuwait and other countries, so I wanted to thank His Highness for the leadership that he plays on that,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kuwait Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah yesterday received Lowcock. During the meeting, the UN official praised Kuwait’s massive support to the international relief and humanitarian efforts. He also highlighted Kuwait’s distinctive diplomacy to develop solutions to crises in some countries. In addition, Lowcock voiced gratitude for Kuwait’s efforts as a non-permanent member in the UN Security Council (UNSC), especially during the country’s UNSC presidency in February, when Resolution 2401 on a ceasefire in Syria was issued. Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled and Lowcock reviewed the UN mechanism of humanitarian and relief efforts in countries afflicted by wars and catastrophes. The meeting was attended by senior officials at the Foreign Ministry.- Agencies