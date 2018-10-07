UN official pushes plan to build competitive market in Kuwait

KUWAIT: “It is imperative to employ a comprehensive strategy that aims to create a highly competitive local market amid an alluring business environment”, said a UN official yesterday. The UN’s Resident Coordinator and UN Development Program’s (UNDP) Representative to Kuwait Tarek El-Sheikh’s remarks came in a workshop held in collaboration between the Kuwaiti government and the UN. He said that the workshop revolves around the notion of how the most cutting-edge institutional systems, coupled with the proper legislation, can contribute towards the human capital development.

On such methods, the UN official said that cooperation between the private sector and local research bodies can be instrumental in bringing Kuwait’s development strategy for the year 2035 to fruition. He said that the workshop seeks to examine the varied human development indicators in an effort to ensure a proper business environment that is conducive for growth.

Meanwhile, Kuwait’s Assistant Foreign Minister for International Affairs Ambassador Nasser Al-Hein said that the Gulf state enjoys an “illustrious and historic” relationship with the UN. He went on to say that Kuwait has always been a trusted partner of the UN, having contributed vigorously towards various endeavors, including the protection of human rights and global development.

The Secretary General of Kuwait’s Supreme Council for Planning and Development Dr Khaled Mahdi echoed Al-Hein’s sentiments, saying that Kuwait’s development goals largely hinge on the support of prominent international bodies such as the UN. He added that the workshop would also look into what more government bodies can do to push forward an action plan based on shared goals and common agendas with the UN. – KUNA