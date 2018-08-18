UN chief hails Kuwait’s role

KUWAIT: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres praised on Thursday Kuwait active role as a non-permanent member in the Security Council, and its significant contributions towards supporting and preserving international peace and security. A foreign ministry statement said that Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received a phone call from Guterres this evening, adding the two sides discussed regional and international topics and issues on the Security Council agenda. Guterres also praised Kuwait’s pioneering role in supporting the work of the United Nations and its humanitarian and development activities around the world. During the talks, cooperation between Kuwait and the United Nations various agencies were discussed, the statement added. – KUNA