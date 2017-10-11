UK supports Kuwait mediation efforts over GCC crisis: UK envoy

UK companies free to choose investment strategy in Kuwait

KUWAIT: British Ambassador to Kuwait Michael Davenport stressed on UK’s support for Kuwait’s mediation efforts to defuse tension in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). The remarks by the ambassador came in a meeting between the British diplomat and representatives of the Kuwaiti press and media on the occasion of assuming his new duties, at the British embassy in Kuwait.

On the GCC crisis, Davenport made reference to the British Foreign Minister’s recent visit to Kuwait, noting that the goal was to strengthen the position of Kuwaiti mediation. The British diplomat praised the “strong, deep and comprehensive” relation between the two nations, adding that the two countries have many common interests and effective bilateral relations. He noted that Kuwait is a very important investor in Britain, recalling as well the large British participation in the gulf war in 1990.

On Kuwait’s 2035 vision, Davenport said that British companies have the freedom to choose the appropriate investment strategy. “We have a team at the embassy that belongs to the International Trade Ministry,” he said. “This ministry, along with the Kuwait-British Trade Center, present good service to British companies that are interested in the Kuwait market.” Davenport added that the British Foreign Minister expressed his pleasure for visiting Kuwait last July, and asked him to build on the excellent relations that the two countries share and exert his best efforts to strengthen them.