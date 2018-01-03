UK Defense Secretary applauds Kuwait’s anti-terrorism efforts

Amir meets Secretary Gavin Williamson

KUWAIT: The United Kingdom’s (UK) Secretary of State for Defense Gavin Williamson heaped praise yesterday on Kuwait’s leading role in the region through the country’s participation in the international coalition to fight terrorist groups, chief among them the so-called Islamic State (IS).

Speaking after a meeting with Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Williamson hailed Kuwait’s well-chronicled humanitarian endeavors. He also commended Kuwait’s role for dissolving regional disputes.

The British official hoped that his visit to Kuwait, the first since becoming defense secretary, would help build on the excellent military ties between the two countries, to push bilateral ties to new levels. Meanwhile, Kuwait’s Defense Minister highlighted the breadth of his country’s ties with the UK, saying that he discussed with Williamson issues of mutual concern, focusing on military ties.

Earlier yesterday, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Williamson, in the attendance of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. The visiting UK official also met separately with His Highness the Prime Minister, in the attendance of Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh, Head of His Highness the Prime Minister’s Diwan Sheikha Etimad Khaled Al-Sabah and Deputy Chief of Staff of the Army General Sheikh Abdullah Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

Also yesterday, His Highness the Crown Prince received Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah, as well as Deputy Head of the Ruling Family Council Sheikh Dr Ibrahim Al-Duaij Al-Sabah. – KUNA