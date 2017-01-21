UK: Attack ‘very likely’ in Kuwait

KUWAIT: In an advisory, Britain warned its nationals travelling to Kuwait that attacks in Kuwait are “very likely”, adding they should “take care” if they plan to travel in “conservative” areas like Jahra and Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh. “Attacks in Kuwait are very likely and could be indiscriminate, including in places frequented by expatriates and foreign travellers. You should be especially vigilant at this time and follow the advice of the local authorities,” the advisory said, urging Britons to take additional safety precautions.

“Violent crime against foreigners is rare. However, you should take care if you intend to travel in conservative areas like Jahra, where there have been incidents involving firearms, and Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh where there have been riots by migrant workers protesting about their conditions,” the advisory added.

It also reminded travelers that following maritime restrictions issued by the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior in 2011, they should take care when sailing in Kuwaiti waters. “Many areas of the Gulf are highly sensitive, including near maritime boundaries and the islands of Boubiyan and Warbah… The area in the northern Gulf, between Iran, Iraq and Kuwait has not been demarcated and vessels entering these areas have been detained and inspected. There have been occasional arrests. Make careful enquiries before entering these waters or visiting ports,” the advisory warned.

Among other information in the advisory, it warned that driving in Kuwait is “hazardous”. “Many drivers pay little attention to other road users, drive in excess of speed limits, switch lanes without warning, ignore traffic lights and use mobile phones while driving.”