Two sisters beat Filipina hair dresser

KUWAIT: Two sisters beat a Filipina hair dresser inside a beauty salon where she works. The victim was accused of spoiling one of the offender’s hair dye, according to the victim’s statement at Abu Halaifa police station. Police will summon the two for questioning. Meanwhile, a woman accused her neighbor of assault over an old dispute. The complainant, Egyptian, told Nugra police that the citizen came over to her place and pulled her from the hair and didn’t stop hitting her until a neighbor intervened. Investigations are underway.

Intruder arrested

An Iraqi man stormed into the house of a Kuwaiti family in Saad Al-Abdullah while under the influence of drugs. The incident took place when police found the suspect in an abnormal condition inside a stolen car without an ID. To escape police, the man ran into a house, scaring its residents. The intruder was arrested after fierce resistance and was identified as an ex-convict who served jail time in several drugs offences, and the car he was driving was stolen from Ardhiya in 2009. He was sent to concerned authorities.

Reckless driving

A Kuwaiti teenager was chased and arrested for reckless driving and driving without license. He was sent to concerned authorities and the car was impounded.

Thefts

Farwaniya detectives arrested a domestic helper for stealing from her employer. The employer filed a complaint about a stolen diamond jewelry with an estimated value of KD 9,000. The Filipina domestic helper confessed to the theft and the jewelry was returned to the owner. Separately, a Syrian woman accused her brother-in-law of stealing KD 2,100 from her car which were meant to be deposited at the bank. She said her brother-in-law was present when she received the money from her office and placed it in the glove compartment. Investigations are ongoing. In another case, a thief used an improvised way of stealing camps from Ahmadi desert. He went to camps with only guards present claiming to be a relative of the owner, and stole expensive items. Detectives are investigating.

Attempted robbery

Police arrested a Palestinian man who stabbed a Pakistani national four times in an attempted robbery near the Friday market after a failed attempt to escape. The victim was sent to Farwaniya hospital. Separately, Hawally police had to intervene and break up a fight between two citizens over a girl. Police received a call about a fight at a café and both were arrested.

Ill behavior

A citizen and his girlfriend were arrested for consuming alcohol behind a school fence and ill behavior. Passersby called police who arrested both citizens. The two along with a bottle of imported liquor and the drugs were sent to Drugs Control General Department.

Counterfeit tablets

Hawally police arrested a citizen and a bedoon with counterfeit Aphrodiasiac tablets and other suspicious materials. Police stopped the vehicle and found the suspects in an abnormal state along with the tablets. Both were sent to concerned authorities.

Drug possession

A Kuwaiti man and a Lebanese woman were sent to Drugs Control General Department following their arrested for the possession of drugs and paraphernalia in Bayan. Their vehicle was pulled over and both were found in an abnormal condition. On searching police found paraphernalia along with hashish joint, shabu, heroin and three syringes.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun and agencies