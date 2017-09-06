Two Kuwaitis killed in a tragic accident

KUWAIT: Two young citizens were instantly killed in a tragic traffic accident near the capital Traffic Department’s roundabout yesterday. Security sources said the citizens’ vehicle split into two and caught fire. Eyewitnesses reported the accident at Shuwaikh police station noting that they saw a police patrol chasing the two young men for unknown reasons. The witnesses provided the patrol’s plate number. The two policemen were summoned for questioning. They claimed the young men made strange noises and drove away when they were stopped for a routine traffic check. The officers have been detained pending further investigations.

By A Saleh