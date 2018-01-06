Two kilos of heroin busted at airport

KUWAIT: Customs inspectors at Saad Al-Abdullah Airport yesterday foiled a passenger’s attempt to smuggle in around two kilograms of heroin hidden in secret places around the side of his bag. In a bid to mislead inspectors, the suspect, Asian, had left his bag behind the day he arrived, and came over the following day to collected. When the bag was scanned, inspectors detected strange objects confiscated in the bag’s sides. The bag was then manually searched, which revealed around two kilograms of heroin hidden, Kuwait Customs Department Director Jamal Al-Jalawi said. A case was filed and the suspect was referred to relevant authorities.