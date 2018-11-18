Two kids killed in accident



KUWAIT: The interior ministry’s relations and security media department said two children were killed when a vehicle driven by their mother flipped over along Fahaheel Expressway. According to initial reports, on arriving at the scene, paramedics found one child had died and the mother and three other children were in critical condition. The injured were rushed to Adan Hospital, where another child passed away.

Meanwhile two people were injured in a three-car collision reported on the Sixth Ring Road late Saturday night. Firefighters used special equipment to free the injured men who were trapped in their wrecked vehicles. An investigation was opened to reveal the cause of the accident.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun