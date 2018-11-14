Two injured in Waha accident

KUWAIT: Two people were injured in an accident reported yesterday in Waha. Firefighters arrived to the scene shortly after an accident between two cars was reported, and they used special equipment to free the two persons who became trapped inside their wrecked vehicles. Paramedics rushed the two to hospital afterwards. Meanwhile, an investigation was opened to determine the cause of the accident.

Liquor shipment busted

Customs officers busted a large shipment of alcoholic drinks which were kept inside a water bottles’ cargo. Director General of Customs Department Jamal Al-Jalawi said a large quantity of imported liquor from a Gulf country was registered as mineral water. He said the shipment was busted as a result of cooperation between the Drugs Control General Department (DCGD) and customs detectives. He said that DCGD learned about three containers arriving from a Gulf country that might contain imported liquor, adding that precautions were made to prevent the shipment from entering Kuwait. As soon as it arrived, the DCGD director general went to Shuwaikh Port and supervised the unloading of the three containers. A customs source said there were 2,973 cartons of 12 bottles each, with an estimated market value of KD 2.14 million.

Drunk singer arrested

Capital detectives arrested a popular Kuwaiti singer wanted to serve three months in jail for DUI. A police source said the singer had a concert and as soon as he finished, he was arrested and sent to the sentences implementation department.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun