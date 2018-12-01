Two injured in Sixth Ring Road accident

KUWAIT: Two injured citizens were taken to hospital following a traffic accident on Sixth Ring Road near industrial Jahra. Firemen rushed to the scene and worked hard to free a trapped man by using special equipment. The man was handed over to paramedics who rushed him to hospital. A case was filed to investigate the cause of the accident.

Smuggling foiled

Abdaly customs officers foiled an truck driver’s attempt to smuggle 24,000 illicit tablets he had stashed in the radiator and fan. The Egyptian driver was visibly nervous on arrival, so he and his truck were searched, and it took officers a while to discover the tablets. He along with the drugs was sent to the Drugs Control General Department.

Shuhada house fire

Firemen put out a fire in a Shuhada house. Mishref and Sabhan fire stations rushed to the house, evacuated it, and put out the blaze. No injuries were reported.

Suspected thief caught

Jahra detectives arrested a suspected thief in Sulaibiya despite resistance. He was found wanted by Ardhiya police station for various vehicle thefts, besides a three-year jail sentence. The arrest was made when detectives learned he was in his Sulaibiya home. The suspect is a Kuwaiti with a criminal record.

Beat up

Three Egyptians were taken to Khaitan police station for beating a compatriot over a dispute about the price of a mobile phone. Police received a call about the three beating the man, so police and medics went to the area and arrested the three, while the victim was taken to hospital. – Translated by Kuwait Times from Al-Rai