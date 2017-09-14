Two infiltrators arrested in Nuwaiseeb

KUWAIT: Border security men arrested two men who tried to infiltrate their way into Kuwait, coming from a nearby country where they lived illegally. They two Pakistani nationals paid a truck driver to help smuggle them through the Nuwaiseeb border checkpoint. The two were sent to concerned authorities, while search went on for the driver who dropped them off.

Drug abuse

Farwaniya police pulled a taxi over, but as soon as it stopped, the passenger who was inside it got out and ran away. The driver said he did not know the man, adding that he picked him up from Khaitan. But police searched the driver and found with him an envelope containing a white a substance. Further search revealed various drugs and paraphernalia on the suspect. Investigations revealed that the driver and the passenger who ran away were abusing drugs when they were stopped by police. The driver was sent to the Drug Control General Directorate and search is on for his accomplice.

DUI

Two policemen were injured when a drunk driver hit their patrol near Abdullah Al-Salem. The Indian man was arrested and taken to the police station. He was charged with suspected drunkenness and damaging state property.

Insult

A citizen accused her son’s mother-in-law of insulting her through text messaging. The 69-year-old woman told South Surra police that she was insulted, and filed a complaint. Investigations are ongoing.

Arrest

Hawally police arrested an Egyptian man wanted on a KD 970 debt. The suspect was asked to stop but he ignored the order, so he was chased and arrested. He was sent to concerned authorities.

Hit-and-run

A citizen’s car was damaged when another driver hit in then escaped. The citizen was able to note down the license plate number of the suspect’s car and handed it to Hawally police.

Charges

The owner of a car rental company filed charges against a female citizen who rented a car and did not return it. Police are looking for the 42-year-old woman. – Al-Rai