Two Emirati soldiers die in war-ravaged Yemen

DUBAI: An Emirati soldier was killed while on duty with a Saudi-led coalition battling Houthi rebels in Yemen, the United Arab Emirates’ official WAM news agency reported yesterday. “The general command of the armed forces announced the martyrdom of Suleiman Mohammed Al Thuhuri, one of its soldiers involved in Operation Restoring Hope,” WAM said. The announcement comes after a coalition raid on a rebel post in Khokha, south of the main Red Sea port of Hodeida, killed 15 rebels and wounded 20 on Wednesday, according to military sources allied with the coalition.

A second Emirati soldier died of a heart attack, WAM said. Some 80 Emirati soldiers have been killed since the coalition launched its intervention in support of President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi in March 2015. More than 7,400 people have been killed since the intervention began, including around 1,400 children, according to World Health Organization figures. Despite the coalition’s superior firepower, the rebels and their allies still control the capital Sanaa and much of the northern and central highlands as well as the port of Hodeida.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of condolences yesterday to the President of United Arab of Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan. In the cable, His Highness expressed his sincere condolences and sorrow over martydom of two Emirati soldiers while on duty with the Saudi-led Arab Coalition’s Operation Restoring Hope in Yemen.

His Highness the Amir also prayed to Allah Almighty to bestow his mercy and forgiveness upon the deceased soldiers, and place them in his heavens. Meanwhile, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables to the Emirati President.

Also, National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem sent a cable of condolence to the Chairperson of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Federal National Council Dr Amal Al Qubaisi, expressing his sincere sympathy and sorrow over martyrdom of the two military servicemen. The UAE General Command of the Armed Forces announced earlier martyrdom of two servicemen, Soliman Mohammed Soliman Al-Dhohouri and Sergeant Nader Mubarak Eisa Soliman, while on duty in Yemen, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM). – Agencies