Two dead in Seventh Ring Road accident

KUWAIT: A citizen and a child were killed and five others were injured in a traffic accident on the Seventh Ring Road. Paramedics and police had rushed to the scene in response to an emergency call reporting that a sports utility vehicle (SUV) had overturned following an accident. Paramedics pronounced one man dead on the scene, and rushed the rest to Adan Hospital, including the child who later succumbed to his injuries. The others – a woman, three children and a housemaid, remain in the hospital for treatment. An investigation was opened to determine the cause of the accident.

Food inspection

Capital municipality teams launched an inspection campaign that resulted in filing three citations for selling inedible food items, two for using public passages without municipality permission, selling food items and hiring workers with expired health certificates, Capital municipality’s market control manager Nasser bin Lami said.

Demolition

Meanwhile, the municipality said in a statement that it is aware of the issue of the demolishment of an unlicensed building near a Sulaibiya mosque, and stressed that upon instructions from the Minister of Awqaf and Minister of State for Municipal Affairs Mohammad Al-Jabri, the entire issue is being investigated.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun