Two dead by drowning; Absconders caught

KUWAIT: A two-year-old Kuwaiti child drowned while he was with his family in a chalet south of Kuwait. The child was taken to a polyclinic, then medevacked to Adan Hospital, but died on arrival. Meanwhile, a Gulf youth drowned and died near a Salmiya beach. The body was recovered by the coroner. In a separate case, medics failed to revive an Egyptian man who was taken to Adan Hospital by ambulance. The coroner recovered the body and police are waiting for the report.

Drug abuse

Ahmadi police arrested two citizens in an abnormal condition and found drugs and Lyrica tablets with them. The arrest was made when a traffic violation was committed and the driver refused to stop.

Absconders caught

Farwaniya police arrested eight absconding women from three nationalities. They are all in violation of the labor law and do not have IDs. They are being questioned and will be deported.

Prison search

Central prison authorities searched several cells and found 15 mobile phones inside bathrooms. Other inmates are being questioned.

Smuggling foiled

Kuwait International Airport officers foiled yet another attempt to smuggle 7,500 Tramadol tablets, which an Arab man had hidden in a vest. He was sent to concerned authorities.

Theft

A citizen told Sabahiya police that a laptop and a licensed shotgun were stolen from his car while it was parked in front of the house.

Swindling

A female citizen told South Surra police she was conned by a Kuwaiti man when he made her believe he can make her four times the amount of money she pays him. She said that she gave him KD 1,000 on a trial basis and expected to get KD 3,000-KD 4,000 back, but the man disappeared and did not answer her calls. Separately, a Syrian jeweler told Adan police that he met a citizen and an Egyptian who told him about a project, so he gave them KD 59,000, then discovered that he was swindled. – Translated from the Arabic press