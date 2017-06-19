Two dead in Abdali highway accident

KUWAIT: Two unidentified people were killed yesterday after they lost control over their vehicle and rammed into a lamppost along Abdali highway. The car overturned and caught fire, said security sources, noting that the two men burned to death.

Building fire

Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD) said firefighters were dispatched to control a fire in an under-construction building in Farwaniya. The fire was controlled and prevented from spreading to other parts of the building. Initial investigations showed a spark from a welding process started the fire. No casualties were reported.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun