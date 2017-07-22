Turkish President in Kuwait today

KUWAIT: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits Kuwait today where he will be holding official talks with His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. Erdogan’s visit is the first stop of a tour of the Gulf region as part of his country’s efforts to support a solution to the regional dispute between Qatar and a number GCC countries plus Egypt. In addition to Kuwait, the President will be visiting Saudi Arabia and Qatar during his tour.

Turkey, as well as other leading nations, lauded His Highness the Amir’s mediation role in mending fences between the parties involved in the crisis. Erdogan held various talks via phone with leaders in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and the US to coordinate efforts to end the difficult situation.

Kuwait itself was the focal point of high-level visits by world leading figures such as US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, UK counterpart Boris Johnson, and others, a fact showing the GCC country’s integral role in mediation efforts.

The three GCC states of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, in addition Egypt cut ties with Qatar last month. The Arab countries also provided a 13-item-demand list to Doha on May 22 to end the diplomatic crisis. – KUNA