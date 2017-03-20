Turkey welcomes Amir

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation arrived yesterday in the Turkish capital Ankara on an official visit. His Highness the Amir was received at the airport by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as well as senior government officials and top brass. Ambassador the Republic of Turkey Ghassan Al-Zawawi and Consul General in Istanbul Mohammad Al-Mohammad, as well as embassy staff were also present at His Highness’s reception.

During his visit, His Highness the Amir is scheduled to hold talks with Turkish leaders over efforts to boost bilateral relations and cooperation in various domains. Amir’s visit to Turkey is the second in less than a year as he led Kuwait’s delegation to the World Humanitarian Summit in Istanbul in May 2016. The Turkish President also paid a state visit to Kuwait in April 2015. The repeated visits and meetings between the two leaders showed the remarkable and accelerated progress in relations between the two friendly countries over the past years.- Agencies