Trump welcomes Amir to White House Sept 5

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump is set to welcome HH the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the White House on Sept 5, 2018 for a “working visit”, the White House announced. The White House said in a statement that HH the Amir “is leading a Kuwaiti delegation to the United States to discuss trade, investment, and security cooperation”.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah headed yesterday to Washington in preparation for the Amir’s summit with Trump. Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled is accompanied by a high-level delegation consisting of officials from the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) and the foreign ministry. – KUNA