Trump calls Amir, invites exchanged

KUWAIT: HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a phone call from US President Donald Trump Thursday evening. The Amir congratulated Trump on his election victory and assumption of the top US post, wishing him full success in his mission, a statement by the Amir Diwan said. During their conversation, the two leaders discussed the deeply-rooted and distinguished relations between the two friendly countries.

They expressed eagerness to upgrade bilateral cooperation in various domains, particularly those related to the economy, security and military, to reach new heights to better serve the interests of the two nations. They underlined the importance of continuing mutual consultations over different issues within the framework of the strategic partnership. The two leaders also touched upon several issues of mutual concern and the latest regional and international developments. They stressed the need to boost security and stability in the region and to support joint efforts to counter extremism and terrorism.

In this regard, Trump reiterated commitment to the security and stability of Kuwait, and applauded Kuwait’s important humanitarian efforts. Trump also invited HH the Amir to visit the US, and the Amir invited the US president to visit Kuwait, which he accepted, and promised to make this visit in the near future. HH the Amir thanked President Trump for his call and wished him everlasting wellbeing and the US more progress and welfare. – KUNA