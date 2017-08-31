Truck falls off Nuwaiseeb bridge, driver serious

KUWAIT: A truck recently fell off a bridge along Nuwaiseeb highway and the driver was seriously injured and rushed to hospital, said security sources. The sources noted that this was not the first time a truck fell off that same bridge.

Job opportunities

MP Faisal Al-Kandary said that small projects provide new job opportunities for the youth and encourage them to seek jobs outside the public sector. In this regard, Al-Kandary urged Minister of Commerce and Industry and Acting Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Khaled Al-Roudhan to help the youth and work on finalizing the mobile food trucks chart that has been long awaited by young entrepreneurs.

Eid sacrifices

MSAL’s charity department Acting Manager Falah Al-Fadhli announced that 22 charity organizations had applied to take part in the Eid sacrifices project to distribute those sacrifices locally and abroad by the fourth day of the Eid.

By A Saleh