Trio help with huge cache of fake dollar, dinar notes

KUWAIT: Two citizens and a Syrian were arrested recently with the possession of a huge cache of counterfeit currencies in US dollar and Kuwaiti dinar. The culprits were preparing to exchange the fake banknotes worth $1 million and KD 50,000 in the local market, said security sources. They noted that the suspects also possessed highly sophisticated minting machines for counterfeiting currencies. The suspects were caught red-handed while forging money in a Salmiya apartment. A case was filed and further investigations are in progress.

Drug dealers arrested

A citizen was recently arrested in Mubarak Al-Abdullah area with the possession of chemical drugs, said security sources noting that a female citizen who had been reported missing for the last 50 days was found with him. The sources said that both suspects seemed drugged and that the girl claimed that he had blackmailed her and made her elope from her sister’s house. A case was filed and further investigations are in progress.

Another citizen was also arrested recently with the possession of drugs, said security sources. According to the sources, the suspect attempted to escape when he was stopped at a checkpoint by the police. But his vehicle collided into a lamppost and he was overpowered.

Truck driver nabbed

An Egyptian truck driver was recently arrested with the possession of 80,000 illicit pills he had hidden in his truck, said security sources.

Liquor seized

Farwaniya detectives arrested an Asian expat with the possession of 200 bottles of imported liquor which he had prepared to sell during the Eid holidays, said security sources.

Steel material stolen

A citizen reported that five unidentified robber had stolen construction steel from the company he worked for in Qairowan. A case was filed and further investigations are in progress.

In a similar incident, a female citizen reported to police that two electricity meters had been stolen from her farm in Abdali. The woman added that the farm had been deserted for long and had no guard. A case was filed.-Al-Rai/Al-Anbaa