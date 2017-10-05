Trio arrested with stolen sheep

KUWAIT: Three Asians were arrested in Wafra with stolen sheep, said security sources, noting that one of the suspects was found in violation of residency laws. A case was filed and the suspects were referred to relevant authorities.

Mugging foiled

Two citizens rescued an Egyptian as three Kuwaiti teenagers were in the process of assaulting and robbing him in Fintas. Security sources said the three assailants were arrested and referred to the juvenile police for further investigations.

Auto arson

A female citizen living in Naeem in Jahra reported that her 2013-model car was set ablaze while parked outside her house, and that firemen told her that someone had set the car on fire. However, the woman stressed she had no enemies. A case was filed and further investigations are in progress.

Brash biker

A citizen in his 60s reported that a young man riding a bike without license plates brandished a knife at him and shouted threats like “Beware” after the man made a remark on his irresponsible actions. The young man had been blocking his way at a gas station in South Surra. A case was filed.

Bootleggers held

Two Asians were arrested with 36 homebrewed liquor in Rabiya, said security sources, noting that the suspects admitted to possessing the liquor for trade. – Translated from the Arabic press