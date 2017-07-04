Trio arrested with mixture of drugs

KUWAIT: Coast Guard officers foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs by sea. A group of people agreed with an Egyptian man outside Kuwait to smuggle drugs into the country, so police followed this lead and eventually arrested three people; two Egyptians and one Kuwaiti. They found on them 47 kilograms of a substance suspected to be hashish, as well as one kilogram of heroin and 9,000 captagon tablets. The suspects were sent to concerned authorities.

Hawally fire

A sixth floor apartment in a Hawally building caught fire yesterday. Firemen from the Hawally and Salmiya fire stations were dispatched, and were able to extinguish the fire before it could spread. No injuries were reported in the incident as police launched an investigation to determine the cause of the blaze.

Inspection tour

The emergency team of Ahmadi municipality held an inspection tour of all foodstuff shops and stores in Fahaheel. A store was closed and 18 violations were issued, including for storing materials in an unhealthy environment, non-compliance with hygiene regulations, working without medical certificates and running shops without a license from the municipality. The emergency team said its campaign aims to protect the health and safety of Kuwaitis and residents, and end the sale of foul products.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun