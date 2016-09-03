Trio arrested for drug trafficking

KUWAIT: Narcotics detectives arrested three Arab nationals for trading in hashish, said security sources, noting that detectives had been tipped off concerning someone dealing in the drug. An undercover agent was assigned to make a deal with the suspect to purchase one kilo of hashish, and he was arrested red-handed. On searching the suspect’s house, detectives found a further three kilos of the drug. The suspect then led police to his suppliers in Sharq, who were all arrested with four more kilos of hashish. A case was filed the suspects were referred to relevant authorities.

School robbed

A senior official at Farwaniya educational zone recently reported that a primary school had been burgled in Nahda. The official accused the school guard as he was not found at the school on discovering the robbery. He added that the school keys were found on the ground outside the school and that the guard’s mobile phone was switched off. According to the school director, 21 PCs, two CCTV screens, one water cooler, 15 fridges, seven plasma TVs, 10 printers, four loudspeakers and a coffeemaker had been stolen.

Municipal performance

The governorate affairs follow-up committee at Kuwait Municipality met under chairmanship of Director Ahmed Al-Manfouhi. The committee discussed improving municipal performance in all governorates and means to improve services by cutting down paperwork to shorten the time needed for various transactions to a maximum of seven days. The committee also discussed measures against municipality inspectors who fail to do their jobs properly, as well as preparations for the upcoming Eid Al-Adha. Manfouhi disclosed that municipality teams would start working two shifts by November. He also noted that six temporary slaughterhouses had been set up for Eid.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun