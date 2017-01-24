Trees help protect archaeological from sandstorms

KUWAIT: The second phase of a project to plant trees at various archaeological sites in Bahra in Subbiya north of the country started yesterday, with participation of a number of government and voluntary bodies, such the Green Line Group, the Teaching Staff Society and the Public Authority for Agricultural Affairs and Fish Resources (PAAAFR). Teaching Staff Society member Dr Shamlan Al-Qenae said the first phase involved planting trees and plants to secure archaeological sites in Failaka against sandstorms that affect and gradually bury them. Qenae added that more trees and fungal plants were planted yesterday in Subbiya to do the same. Green Line Group’s President Khaled Al-Hajri said the tree planting was done on a request from the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL) in a bid to protect archaeological sites and hold the soil around them together. Hajri added that a second perimeter of those trees and plants would be planted in another phase.

Waste management

In other news, the Public Authority for Agricultural Affairs and Fish Resources (PAAAFR) said it intends to allocate certain collection points for agricultural waste for recycling. PAAFRA deputy director for botanical wealth Faisal Al-Siddiqi said the authority had been receiving many complaints about agricultural waste dumped in yards and alleys. “Such acts cause pollution and lead to flies, insects and stray animals that pose a threat to human health,” he warned, adding that the waste also causes bad odors that sometimes get carried elsewhere by the wind. Siddiqi added that, accordingly, the Municipality was contacted to allocate special sites to collect waste in Kabd and Wafra to recycle and reuse it as fertilizer and fodder.