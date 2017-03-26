Travellers to Germany urged to apply for visa early this year

More Kuwaitis visited Germany the past few years

KUWAIT: As the peak summer travel season approaches, Al-Qabas Assurex (QAVISA) and the German Embassy in Kuwait held a press conference on Thursday at the QAVISA office to encourage travelers to Germany this summer to apply for their visa early to avoid delays.

Al-Qabas Assurex has been the exclusive visa application center for the German embassy in Kuwait since 2011. “Those who plan to travel to Germany this year should not wait till the last minute to apply for a visa as the procedure will take much longer. If they apply today, it will be much quicker,” said Manager Ameera Mohammed during the press conference.

There are advantages of getting the visa issued at Al-Qabas Assurex. “The applicant will save time and effort by using the services of QAVISA, as we provide all services related to the visa requirements including fingerprinting, photos, insurance and other services here at the center. A Schengen visa entitles the holder to a stay not exceeding 90 days per six-month period, even if the Schengen visa has been issued with a validity of one year or more,” she pointed out.

QAVISA does not provide long-term visas. “An expected duration of stay over 90 days is considered long-term stay. Long-term visa applications (eg for studying, work permits, family reunification) cannot be processed through Al-Qabas but have to be handed in directly at the embassy,” explained Mohammed.

12,000 visas

Last summer, the visa section of the German Embassy processed almost 12,000 visas per month and waiting times lengthened due to the high number of short-notice applications. “Therefore, the German Embassy would like to call upon all travelers to start filing their Schengen visa applications for their annual vacation in Germany from now and not wait just a few days before their planned trip in order to avoid any inconveniences. At the moment, appointments at the application center can be obtained within 1-2 days. During the summer travel season, waiting times of one week or more for an appointment may occur due to high demand,” noted Consul Marisa Kollenberg, head of the visa section at the embassy.

The number of Kuwaitis travelling to Germany has increased in the past few years. “With almost 65,000 applications processed by the end of 2016, the German Embassy in Kuwait has recorded an impressive increase of over 100 percent for Schengen visas within the last four years,” she added.

According to her, more students from Kuwait plan to study in Germany. “The majority of applicants consist of Kuwaiti citizens and their families wishing to travel for holiday, leisure and medical visits. Expatriates in Kuwait also show growing interest in Germany for holidays, trade fairs and business visits thanks to the continuously expanding business relationships between Kuwaiti and German companies,” she added.

Popular destinations

“Cities like Munich, Berlin, Aachen and Frankfurt number amongst the most popular destinations. Many travelers, however, also like discovering the different regions of the country by car or train, where they can enjoy scenic landscapes, unique shopping experiences and premium healthcare facilities at the same time. Also, more Kuwaitis have bought houses and properties in Germany,” stressed Kollenberg.

Applicants from any nationality can apply for a German visa as long as they have valid passports. “After an application for a Schengen visa has been submitted, processing normally takes between 3-5 working days if the applicant is Kuwaiti national, or up to 12 days if the applicant has a different nationality. In individual cases, it can take up to two weeks after all the required papers have been submitted to receive the necessary clearances,” concluded Kollenberg.

By Nawara Fattahova