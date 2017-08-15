Training halls for teachers

KUWAIT: Director of Development Department at the Education Ministry Saad Abu Marzouq said training halls at Jabriya, Mubarak Al-Kabeer, Ahmadi and Jahra centers are ready to receive new teachers for the 2017-2018 school year. The idea is to provide new teachers with the technical support on how to deal with students. They will also be told about their rights and duties.

North Zour station

MEW Undersecretary Eng Mohammad Bushehri said that the Ministry will soon announce the second stage of the North Zour station which will add 1500 megawatt and 100 million gallon of water. He said Al-Kheiran project will provide 1500 megawatt and 125 million gallons of water. The contract was signed in May to produce 750 megawatt in Subbiya and will be carried out within three years at a value of KD 160 million.

New route to Taef

Kuwait Airways opened a new route to Taef to make it easier to perform religious rituals in November. KAC chairman Samy Al-Rushaidan said citizens and expats in Kuwait are demanding the opening of new route which is something good and indicates the return of confidence in KAC. When asked about the termination of 1500 KAC employees, he said there will not be any termination but some employees will be transferred to other companies.

By A Saleh